January 07, 2021

Sonakshi Sinha reveals her 'midnight snacking' fun in latest Instagram post

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has recently revealed her midnight snacking fun with her fans. The Dabangg girl of the industry, who marked her debut with an outstanding performance and strong appearance on screen has shared an interesting video on Instagram, on Wednesday in which, she can be seen grabbing her favorite snacks.

Sinha, 33, has been very active on social media these days. She posted the latest video, hiding behind a kitchen shelf and secretly taking out her favorite snacks on top of it. Following that, the Akira star peeped into the camera and fill her arms with mouthwatering snacks and walked away.





The Holiday actress captioned the video as,"Busteddd!!!Haan haan mein midnight snacker hoon... bilkul aapki tarah. (Yes, I'm a midnight snacker, just like you). [sic]" She added in Hindi along with laughing emoticons, "the difference is you guys don't create an Instagram reel out of it."

Sinha sported a black hoodie in the video and her expressions were completely on point. Her fans and fellow celebrities liked her video and filled the comment section with laughing emoticons.

The Mission Mangal actress was last seen on big screen in multi starrer cast film Kalank.