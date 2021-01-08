Priyanka Chopra under fire after violating lockdown rules Web Desk | January 08, 2021 The UK is currently undergoing a strict lockdown as the new variant of the virus has emerged

Priyanka Chopra had to face massive backlash amid latest interaction with the cops.

The actress, accompanied by mother Madhu Chopra made a stop at the salon despite strict rules of 'personal care services' like salon and spas to shut down.

The Metro quoted a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police as saying, “Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued.”



Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting return to the US. The actress as of now, is residing in London with husband Nick Jonas for the rolling for upcoming film Text For You.