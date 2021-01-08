Nora Fatehi expresses her wish to marry Taimur one day Web Desk | January 08, 2021 'I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement,' says Norah

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently hosted Bollywood's ultimate diva, Nora Fatehi, on her chat show What Women Want.

The two beauties engaged in a conversation where Kareena complimented Nora's dance moves. The actress also went on to reveal that her husband Saif Ali Khan is also in awe of Nora's performances.

Upon this, Nora then expressed her wish to marry Kareena's four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan one day.

“I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him,” said Nora.

The statement left Kareena speechless for a few seconds after which she laughed and told Nora, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” Nora laughed and replied, “It’s okay, I will wait.”

There is no doubt that Taimur is the favorite child in Bollywood right now. The little one steps out of his home to find paparazzi awaiting his welcome.

Little did we know Nora Fatehi is a fan of Taimur's adorable looks too.

