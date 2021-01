Google accidentally dubs Mahira Khan as Zara Noor Abbass mother Web Desk | January 08, 2021 The information, that was available till last week, has now been changed by Google

Popular search engine made a little mistake after quoting Mahira Khan as Zara Noor Abbas's mother.

The information, that was available till last week, has now been changed by Google.

Zara Noor Abbas's actual mother, Asma Abbas appears in the search now.

This blunder by internet had sent fans into fits of laughter until Jan 5,2021 after which the correct information was updated.