Mahira Khan pens down a heartfelt note for photographer and friend Babar Zaheer on his birthday Web Desk | January 08, 2021 Mahira Khan pens down a heartfelt note for photographer and friend Babar Zaheer on his birthday

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan turned to her Instagram handle to send love and wishes for her beloved friend, makeup artist and photographer Babar Zaheer on his birthday

The Ho Mann Jahan actress posted a video with all her memorable moments shared with Babar and sent him a lengthy note on the social media platform, calling him, her 'jigar ka tukda.'

She posted a video paying tribute to her best friend. In the caption, the Raees actress wrote, "Meray jigar ka tukda, my Babar ..”





"You know exactly how much you mean to me, I am so grateful that we found each other. May this bond always be full of love, laughter, respect, dancing and singing Ameen. I love you, always," she added.

"Salgirah Mubarak iambabarzaheer Sadqay tumharay, sadqay humaray," she concluded her post following emoticons.