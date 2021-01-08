Faryal Mehmood claps back at trolls with her latest sizzling pictures Web Desk | January 08, 2021 Faryal Mehmood hits back at criticism by uploading latest bold pictures

Pakistani drama actress and model Faryal Mehmood’s latest photoshoot had been criticized for her bold looks.

The photoshoot post welcomed a big number of internet trolls. The netizens criticized the actress for her bold choice of outfits.

However, the Laal Ishq famed actress had now responded the criticism and she clearly did not let the trolls win. She clapped back by posting another sizzling photos from the same photoshoot on her Instagram account. She captioned her latest snaps, “This is for the social media trolls. Hoping this platform provides you with that moment of importance you needed to assure your self-righteousness.”

“Happy Trolling!" she added.





Although, she looked amazing in the pictures, however, netizens could not stop themselves from bashing the actress.

Faryal has taken the industry with her beauty, and charming personality. Her flawless acting has made her gain fame everyday. The actress is currently seen in drama serial Be Adab.