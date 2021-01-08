Sanjay Leela Bhansalis next project to reportedly be on Lahores Heera Mandi Web Desk | January 08, 2021 Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project will reportedly be on Lahore’s Heera Mandi

Bollywood’s most celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given the industry some of the mega hit blockbuster movies.

The director, who has been known for his big budgeted period films with magnanimous sets has been reportedly started working on his most-anticipated work project based on Lahore’s Heera Mandi.

According to reports in the Indian media, the period drama titled Heera Mandi will revolve around the lives of sex workers, working in Lahore’s red-light district.

Sources said that Bhansali’s former assistant Vibhu Puri will direct the project. Actress Alia Bhatt will be most likely to play the protagonist. However, other names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala, and Vidya Balan are also under consideration.

The Bollywood Hungama report said that, “Bhansali is personally overlooking for the casting [for the project].”

“Though officially his former assistant Vibhu will be directing Heera Mandi, SLB’S stamp will be evident in every frame,” the report added.

Reports said that Padmavat director’s upcoming project is expected to debut digitally on Netflix. Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether Heera Mandi will be a web series or a film.

Besides Heera Mandi, Bhansali has been working on another film Gangubai Kathiawadi which also tells the story of a prostitute, features Alia in lead role.