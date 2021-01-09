Karan Johars baby rappers Yash and Roohi steal hearts in adorable look Web Desk | January 09, 2021 'Not sure I am a good fashion influence,' jokingly wrote Karan

If Bollywood producer Karan Johar loves anything more than his work, it is his children Yash and Roohi Johar.

Karan,who kick-started 2021 by sharing heartwarming picture hugging his kids has now given another peek into the life of his lovely four-year-old twins.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the 48-year-old Dharma Productions founder shared a picture of his munchkins wearing green rapper glasses.

"Not sure I am a good fashion influence .....my baby rappers in the house!" jokingly wrote Karan Johar alongside the photo.







Actors who have worked with Karan Johar, including Ranveer Singh and Malaika Arora, were quick to shower heart emoticons for the twins.

On the work front, Karan is currently working on producing Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.