Sara Ali Khan adds a witty caption with an adorable picture for Ibrahim Ali Khan Web Desk | January 09, 2021

Sara Ali Khan shares a special bond with younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi.

The duo, that often blesses fans with its hilarious videos and puns, has now shared an adorable picture from their New Year celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Sara was seen sitting under an orange tree with her head on Ibrahim's shoulder.The star kid looked her best self in a printed yellow jacket teamed up with a pair of black pants and knee-length boots

"Orange you glad I’m your sister Well you better be mister‼️" wrote the witty Sara.





After spending Christmas on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sara returned home ahead of 2021 to spend time with family and friends.