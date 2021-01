Anushka Sharma going big on pani puri amid pregnancy cravings Web Desk | January 09, 2021 ' I was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months,' revealed Anushka

Anushka Sharma 'going big' on pani puri amid pregnancy cravings

Anushka Sharma is counting days before delivering her first baby this month.

The actress, who is excited to welcome this new phase in her life with husband Virat Kohli, often shares her pictures pictures of the same on social media too.

In her latest Instagram Story, Anushka Sharma revealed her pregnancy cravings.

The Band Baja Baraat actress, who "was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months," is now munching on pani puri and pizza.

Take a look: