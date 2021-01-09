Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar says girls and boys can never be friends: Watch Video Web Desk | January 09, 2021 Talking about friendship between boys and girls, the Mere Paas Tum Ho writer claims there is 'no such thing'

Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar says 'Girls and Boys can never be friends': Watch Video

Writer Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar has another controversial opinion on women.

Talking about friendship between boys and girls, the Mere Paas Tum Ho writer claims there is 'no such thing.'

“Always remember one thing and I openly say that there is nothing like the friendship between a girl and a boy that is a white lie. It is the biggest lie of this world. Both of them are ambushing, especially men” he continued “Those girls who get involved in girlfriend boyfriend activities they bang in walls at the age of 35 or 40,” said Khalil-Ur-Rehman.

The 58-year-old also went on to blame girls for 'making themselves available' for friendships likes these.

