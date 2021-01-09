Osman Khalid Butt claps back at hater for physical intimacy criticism on TV Web Desk | January 09, 2021 'Just a pathetic excuse to get physical with female actors,' accused the troll

Osman Khalid Butt has spoken on yet another social issue.

It all started when actor Zahid Ahmed shed light on the unjust censorship rules of the Pakistani drama industry in a recent interview. Speaking on the fact that it is more acceptable for the audience to see a man slap his wife than have an intimate moment, Zahid made some brave statements.

"Pakistani channels have set policies according to which actors are allowed to slap women on TV but we cannot show intimacy," spoke Zahid.



Inspired by Zahid's words, Osman took to his social media and shared his interview captioning, "strange indeed."

Gaining a lot of negative traction, one of Osman's followers tried to shut him off by saying:

“Just a pathetic excuse to get physical with female actors. Not to mention the influence it has on society and especially the young children and young teens."



To this, the Diyar-e-Dil actor maintained his calm and replied in his iconic satirical manner.

















































“Yeah so reactions like this are wholly predictable. First off: intimacy is not just sex. Secondly, I’d rather my child see a healthy, intimate relationship between fictional spouses than, you know, PHYSICAL ABUSE being normalized. The nerve to talk ‘influence," Osman silenced the hater.

