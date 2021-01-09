Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy criticizes PM Imran Khan after recent remarks Web Desk | January 09, 2021 'The Prime Minister had time for a meeting with Pakistan & Turkish filmmakers but no time for the Hazaras,' said Chinoy

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy drops truth bombs at Imran Khan after he rejected to go to Quetta

Two-time Oscar winner, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is enraged at Prime Minister Imran Khan in the light of recent Hazara killings.

The families of the dead refused to bury their loved ones until PM Imran Khan makes an appearance and promises to avenge the blood of their family.

PM Imran Khan, who saw this act as a disrespect to the dead, announced that he 'will not be blackmailed' by their threats.

The premier's statement hurt a lot of individuals including Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, who instantly took to her Instagram Stories and lashed out at PM Khan.

"The Prime Minister had time for a meeting with Pakistan & Turkish filmmakers but no time for the Hazara families who have still not buried their loved ones," wrote Chinoy.

For the unversed, Pakistani recently welcomed a Turkish delegation headed by the very famous Dirilis:Ertugrul producer. PM Imran Khan also made himself available to meet the team from Turkey.