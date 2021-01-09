Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz twin in their cozy winter wear Web Desk | January 09, 2021 Yasir Hussain shares latest picture with Iqra Aziz, twining in same-colored sweaters

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain and actress Iqra Aziz have never failed to leave fans in awe.

The industry’s most beloved couple has once again dropped a cozy and cute picture together that is enough to give major couple goals to their fans.





Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hussain shared a snap with wife Aziz and their cute little pet. In the caption of this adorable family photo, he wrote, “Say MASHALLAH.”

In the picture, the husband and wife stunningly donned a matching faded pink color sweater that goes perfect with the season and paired it up with jeans and sneakers.

Fans loved their latest snap together as they filled the post with love and hearts. Their Instagram presence has been widely praised and loved among their fans and followers.





The couple, who shared screen together in drama serial Jhooti, tied the knot in 2019 in an adorable desi style wedding.