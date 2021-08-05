Home > Uncategorized Shershaah director speaks on Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra's off-screen romance on movie Web Desk | August 05, 2021 Share

Shershaah director speaks on Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra's off-screen romance on movie

Director of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's movie Shershaah says that the off-screen romance between the duo did not impact the rolling of the film.

Speaking of the rumored love birds, directorVishnuvardhan told a leading daily that it was the professionalism and commitments to work that mattered to him the most.

"I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple; they were playing the characters," he began.

Vishnuvardhan went on to reveal that it is the on-screen pairing that mattered to him the most.



"For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh – that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters.

"For me, it doesn't matter if it's going to help or not (the relationship angle), as a maker, I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether on screen they're playing (the characters) and off screen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me," concluded the director.

