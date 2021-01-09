Ushna Shah gets ready for workout, shares stunning photos Web Desk | January 09, 2021 Ushna Shah posted gorgeous pictures in gym clothes while flaunting toned body

On Friday, Ushna Shah took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures in her gym attire with 1.9 million followers. She showed off her perfectly fit and toned body.

The 30-year-old’s latest snaps makes it evident that she is a fitness freak who likes to keep her body toned.

Alongside the exquisite photos the Balaa star wrote a caption that read as “All ready for the ultimate #workout”.





Shah donned a pink outfit as she got ready to hit the gym and completed her look with white shoes. Her fans complimented her on the post, one of them wrote “Wow!!! You're body goals ushna!!!!”

Another fan commented “Awesome”.

Previously the beauty revealed that reasons behind her fit body are three gym sessions and a personal diet routine.