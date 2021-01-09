Esra Bilgic left her fans in awe as she shares latest picture with Turkish star Devrim Ozkan Web Desk | January 09, 2021 Esra Bilgic left her fans in awe as she shares latest picture with Devrim Ozkan

Famous Turkish drama star Esra Bilgic has stunned her fans in her latest Instagram snap with her fello Turkish actress Devrim Ozkan.

Bilgic aka Halime Sultan delighted her social media fans as she shared latest photo with her co-actress Ozkan on Instagram Friday.





She captioned the photo, "Last 3 hours to the new episode. We wish everyone a good time in advance."

The Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Bilgic has delivered another stellar performance in the second season of Turkish hit series Ramo. In the picture, she shared on Instagram, she absolutely looked stunning in chic outfit, with minimal makeup and open hair as she shared the frame with beautiful Ozkan. She opted for an elegant looking badge top and blue jeans.

Ozkan has been best known for Vuslat (2019), Vatanim Sensin (2016) and crime drama series Ramo (2020).