Ranveer Singh says 'dude, no more' on Arjun Kapoor's dapper look: Here's Why Eleen Bukhari | August 07, 2021

Arjun Kapoor's latest dapper avatar has left bestfriend Ranveer Singh smitten.

The Gunday star took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a striking photo in a well-fitted blue 3-piece suit with black leather shoes.

"Walking into the weekend," Arjun simply captioned alongside the photos of him making a confident walk.

Amongst many celebrity friends, Ranveer Singh, who is often the biggest cheerleader to his Kapoor bestfriend, hyped up the star over his photos.

"Buss yaar aur nahi (Dude, no more)" he commented on Kapoor's breathtaking outfit.

