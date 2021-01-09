‘Dont wait for Hazaras to bury deceased Momina Mustehsan tells PM Imran Khan Web Desk | January 09, 2021 Momina Mustehsan asked PM Imran Khan to reconsider stance about visiting Hazaras in Quetta

On Saturday, Momina Mustehsan took to twitter and requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider his decision about visiting Hazaras in Quetta.

The 28-year-old tweeted “The nation mourns and stands in solidarity with our #Hazara kin. ImranKhanPTI”.

The Baari singer also shared a note along with the tweet that read as “Honourable Prime Minister, all eyes are on you. The entire nation is aware of the persecutions of the Hazara community, for far too long”.

“They are one of us and we are one of them. It is crucial to show solidarity at this hour- regardless of conspiracies, those responsible, and those try to politicize” she added.

“As our premier, we implore you to reconsider your stance. Please do not wait for them to bury their deceased, they need your shoulder to cry on” she concluded.