How did Madhuri Dixit meet husband Dr. Nene?: Read Inside

Indian actor Madhuri Dixit once revealed how she met her husband, credited it all to her brother.

In an appearance on Anupam Kher's talk show The Anupam Kher Show in 2016, Madhuri talked about her sudden wedding amid rising fame in the industry.



"When I came to this decision, I never thought that 'I'm at the top of my game' and I'd be hurting my career by getting married. There were no two ways about it. I had always decided that whenever I meet someone who could be my life partner, I wouldn't think twice about it. And that's what happened when I met Ram. I thought he's the man I want to spend the rest of my life with."



Speaking about how her brother helped in pairing them, Madhuri said:

"My brother had very sneakily invited his family over. It happens, right, when siblings invite people over for a party and then ask you later about one person? I'd always say I'm not looking for anybody. But this time, for the first time, after a party I knew someone would nudge me and ask if I liked him. And I did."

