Bollywood beauties shares lovely wishes for Farhan Akhtar on his birthday

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar turned 47 today. The actor has celebrated his remarkable journey in the Indian film industry with his superhit blockbuster movies including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Chahta Hai.

Bollywood celebrities have turned to their social media handle to wish the handsome actor a happy birthday. Turning to Instagram, the Dhoom 3 star Katrina Kaif shared a lovely wish for the Rock On actor.

She shared a photo of Farhan and sent him sweet wishes on his birthday and wrote, "Happiest birthday faroutakhtar wish u the best one ever." Farhan and Kamli girl have shared screen together in hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Their roles as Laila and Imran were loved and praised among the audience.

As per media report, the Karthik Calling Karthik actor had been spending his time at home, he had been keeping his fans updated about his work via social media.

Bollywood’s Bebo too shared a photo of Farhan and wished him on his special day. She wrote, "Happy Birthday" and tagged Farhan on her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma also penned down a loving note for the Dil Dhadakne Do co-star.

Other Bollywood beauties also send him love and wishes on his special day.

On the work front, Farhan, who was last seen on screen with PeeCee in Sky Is Pink, will now be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Toofan.