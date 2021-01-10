Deepika Padukone shows rare photo of Ranveer Singh finishing all her birthday cake Web Desk | January 10, 2021 It all started when a fan asked Padukone to show a rare picture of herself with her husband

Deepika Padukone shows rare photo of Ranveer Singh 'finishing all her birthday cake'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is enjoying her weekend with a special Q&A session with her fans.

The 35-year-old diva, who recently celebrated her birthday in a star-studded evening, has revealed some unseen-pictures on Instagram upon a special request from fans.

It all started when a fan asked Padukone to show a rare picture of herself with husband. The Padmaavat actress then posted a picture from her birthday, where she was seen feeding husband Ranveer some of her birthday cake.

“ranveersingh finishing all my birthday cake!!!” she jokingly captioned with the picture.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming sports drama 83. The movie, that also casts Ranveer Singh in titular role, was postponed due to COVID-19.