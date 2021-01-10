Sidharth Malhotra to join Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2 Web Desk | January 10, 2021 'Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, and Saif Ali Khan have almost been locked for them,' reveals a source

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in talks with director Anees Bazmee to join Aankhen 2.

The 2002-thriller, that kept audiences glued to the silver screens, is all set for another blockbuster remake.

After most of the film cast has been finalized, it is expected that Siddharth Malhotra will join lead Amitabh Bachchan in Anees Bazmee's next.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the movie requires four characters in the film, three of which have been finalized.

"It needs three other male actors and a female star. Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal and Saif Ali Khan have almost been locked for them. There's another character for which the filmmaker needs a Gen-Y star to step in. The film will have a similar narrative like its predecessor which will keep the viewers on tenterhooks."



According to reports, Sidharth is already in talks with Bazmee for another upcoming film.

"Sid and Bazmee have had a few meetings and they both wanted to collaborate on a film together. Although there's another comedy that Anees wants Sid to do for him, that's a solo-hero project. But right now, he wants the actor to take up Aankhen 2. It's an important character and Sid has also shown interest. Once he returns after completing his Shershaah schedule, he will sit for a narration and take a final call on the same."



If the rumors really hold some weight, fans will enjoy Siddharth sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in his nine year long career.