Arij Fatyma reveals biggest mistake of her life as she launches own makeup line Web Desk | January 10, 2021

Arij Fatyma reveals 'biggest mistake of her life' she she launches own makeup line

Pakistani actress Arij Fatyma is all set to launch her own beauty line.

By Petra Beauty, that is still under development, is Arij's first ever step into the makeup world.

While revealing more about her brand in her latest Instagram post, Arij revealed her biggest mistake when she chose makeup products for herself in the past.

“I just used to check the reviews and buy the particular product but unfortunately the reviews are not true all the time. Many of the products which we use uses chemicals for a quick result, which later harms your skin. I’ll make sure not to use any chemicals in my products which will harm people. We will use natural products and I test all the products on myself first”, added Arij.







Arij, who was recently blessed with a son, is currently taking time off from her TV career. The model is married to a Pakistani physician.