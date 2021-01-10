Vaneeza Ahmed is a proud mom as she prays together with daughters Web Desk | January 10, 2021 Married to a businessman from Islamabad in 2010, the 49-year-old model has two beautiful girls: Inaaya and Sophiya

Pakistani supermodel Vaneeza Ahmed enjoys being a mom.

Vaneeza, who often shares her family pictures on social media, took to her Instagram this Sunday and posted an adorable video of her little daughter Sophiya praying with her mommy.

"3 generations praying in one frame. Alhamdullilah my 5 year old Sophiya regularly praying now," proudly captioned Vaneeza.



Fellow model friends were quick to respond to the adorable post. Nadia Hussain wrote: "Mashallah Mashallah" while Cybil Chaudhry also praised the girls.

