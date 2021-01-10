Priyanka Chopra shares snaps from shoot wrap up of ‘Text For You in London Web Desk | January 10, 2021 Priyanka Chopra wraps up shoot of ‘Text For You’ in London

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy in shooting of her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You. The actress recently shared pictures as she wrapped up the shooting of James C. Strouse directorial film in London on Saturday.





Taking to Instagram, the Sky Is Pink actress shared a picture of herself from the sets of the film and in the caption, she wrote, “That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies. #TextForYouMovie”

Priyanka has been super excited for her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger. However, the actress has been actively travelling to finish her latest projects.





PeeCee, 38, took another post on her IG handle and shared a glimpse from the last day on the set of Text For You and she wrote, “Last day on set! #TextForYou.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do star also thanked the cast and crew, as she said, “Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful.”

In the upcoming film, Priyanka will share the screen space with Hollywood star Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan. Reports said that Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas will be making a guest appearance in Text For You. This will be the first time, the most beloved couple will share the screen together.