Supreme Court of Pakistan to hear Meesha Shafis sexual harassment case tomorrow Web Desk | January 10, 2021 Supreme Court of Pakistan to hear Meesha Shafi’s sexual harassment case tomorrow

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced to hear the sexual harassment appeal filed by Pakistani pop singer Meesha Shafi tomorrow.

The rock music diva has turned to twitter to announce that her appeal will be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Earlier, the sexual harassment case filed by Shafi against Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar was dismissed by the Lahore High Court in October 2019 on 'technical grounds'.

Taking to Twitter, in a thread post, the Boom Boom singer wrote, "Tomorrow, the Supreme Court of Pakistan hears my appeal on whether I, a ‘self-employed person’ have a right, as per the law, to be heard after being harassed and therefore expect justice on merit as an equal citizen."



She further added, "If ruled in my favour, this will be a landmark judgment in the history of Pakistan, determining those that are self-employed, as having the same rights to complain and seek justice as any other."

The timeline of the case filed by Shafi against Zafar starts back from 2018, when the Na Tutteya Ve famed singer had filed a complaint, accusing the Teefa In Trouble star of harassment.

Shafi, 39, also took to social media platform, Twitter to accuse the famed singer of physically harassing her on more than one occasion.



However, Zafar, 40, had denied all the allegations of physically harassing her. He then filed a defamation suit against Shafi and demanded her to pay compensation for the damage to his reputation for falsely accusing him.