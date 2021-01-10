Pakistans major power breakdown sparks memes on social media Web Desk | January 10, 2021 Pakistan’s major power breakdown sparks hilarious memes on the social media

Pakistan experienced one of the history’s major power breakdown last night as the national power grid tripped.

On Saturday night, the major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad faced disruption in the power transmission.

Within a few hours, the netizens took a dig on the politicians and blaming them the poor situation of power in the country. While some shared the best memes such as, 'The fault in our taars' and #BlackOutPakistan trend on Twitter.