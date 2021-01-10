Anam Malik requests media outlets to stop sharing her modeling pictures Web Desk | January 10, 2021 Former model Anam Malik requests media outlets to stop sharing her modeling pictures

After making announcement of quitting the modeling and showbiz industry, former model Anam Malik has humbly requested all the media outlets to stop sharing her previous modelling pictures.

The former model has left the profession after taking the religious path. She also revealed the reason behind resigning from fashion industry is that she is taking some time to educate herself on Islam.

Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, Malik posted on her Instagram story and said, “A humble request to all media pages and bloggers, please stop posting my modelling pictures. Alhamdulillah have come out of this race.”

“‘Who looks better, who does is better’,” she continued. “There’s no other competition left but to be on the right path.”

Malik’s Instagram bio also states, “Aur Allah jissay chahay hidayat deta hai [And Allah instructs whomever He wishes].”





Malik has also deleted all her modelling photos from her social media except for the ones with her friend, late model Zara Abid.

She recently uploaded her pictures on the platform with her daughter to share with her followers.