Hrithik Roshan announces new film titled ‘Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone Web Desk | January 10, 2021 ‘Fighter’ teaser released, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together on screen for the first time

Bollywood’s superstar Hrithik Roshan has treated his fans with something special on his big day. The birthday boy who turned 47 today has dropped a teaser from his upcoming movie, titled Fighter.

Sharing this mega birthday surprise with his fans, the WAR hero announced the news that in his upcoming film, he will be sharing the screen space for the first time with one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood Deepika Padukone.

Fans have been super excited with the news as they will see their favorite stars paired up together for WAR director Siddharth Anand's next film.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Bang Bang star shared the video and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."

Sharing the teaser, the Piku actress wrote in caption, "Dreams really do come true... #SiddharthAnand #Marflix #Fighter iHrithik."

The first look of the film hints to be an action film high on patriotism. It is scheduled to hit theatres in September, 2022.

Wishing the handsome hunk of the industry on social media, the Chhappak actress had earlier hinted at the double celebration on his birthday by reacting to one of her own tweets. After Hrithik wished her on her birthday last week, Deepika pointed that his own birthday will witness a "double celebration."

The film will reportedly release on MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India.