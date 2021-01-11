Inside Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedis hilarious dance classes for Bhoot Police Web Desk | January 11, 2021 As of now, it's Ishaan and Siddhant's dance classes that are making buzz.

Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi hilariously shake a leg as they reveal BTS from Bhoot Police

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to bless your screens with their much-awaited horror-comedy flick Bhoot Police.

The film, that unveiled its first look last year has carefully managed to keep fans intrigued with frequent glimpses from the BTS.As of now, it's Ishaan and Siddhant's dance classes that are creating buzz.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a fun-filled picture with Ishaan Khatter hanging by the pole as they take a break from their dancing sessions.





In another picture, the two actors are striking funny poses with a virtual Katrina.

Bhoot Police is an Excel Entertainment film produced by Farhan Akhtar. The movie revolves around the idea of catching ghosts.