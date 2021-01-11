From Andaz to Heer Ranjha: Movies Anil Kapoor solely did for money Web Desk | January 11, 2021 The Mr.India actor revealed he definitely did some films for money and would do them again in a crisis.

From Andaz to Heer Ranjha: Movies Anil Kapoor solely did for money

Indian actor Anil Kapoor has had the privilege of acting in more than a hundred movies.

Although his long-lasting career is a list of blockbusters, he has also been a part of some really critically acclaimed films, some of which, he only did for money.

Speaking to Times of India, the Mr.India actor revealed he definitely did some films for money and would do them again in a crisis.

"I did. In fact, I can even name them--Andaz and Heer Ranjha. After Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, the family was in a crisis and each one of us did what we had to do for survival, out of a sense of responsibility. I have no qualms about admitting that. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja released in 1993 after a long delay. The film was a massive flop at the box office."



"My family and I are fortunate that those times are behind us and our circumstances since then have not been as tough. But if our luck takes a turn and we ever face bad times again, I will not think twice about doing whatever it takes to take care of my family," Anil concluded.