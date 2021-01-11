Taapsee Pannu dedicated her whole existence to impersonate me: Kangana Ranaut Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Taapsee is being criticized for copying Kangana Ranaut's poses by none other than Kangana's fans.

Kangana Ranaut's controversial comments have made headlines yet again. After Diljit Dosanjh, it is Taapsee Pannu under her radar.

In a recent photoshoot, Taapsee is being criticized for copying Kangana Ranaut's poses by none other than Kangana's fans.

Sharing a few pics from Taapsee Pannu's photoshoot, one fan tweeted: “And she copied Kangana for 1000th time !!!”

Retweeting the same post, another fan replied: “Monkey see, monkey copy sasta Monkey sees, copies n looks more sasta Monkey...”

What shocked many was the fact that Kangana Ranaut herself approved these comments. Personally retweeting these posts, the Queen took a jibe at Taapsee Pannu.













































“Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan,” she added fuel to the fire.



Talking about Kangana, Taapsee once spoke,“I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong."