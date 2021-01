Shahid Kapoor hilariously asks for suggestions after Mira Rajput fires him for not doing dance films Web Desk | January 11, 2021 The wife, who wants her husband to joke around and dance in the movies has told him off

Mira Rajput wants Shahid Kapoor to do more mainstream roles.



The wife, who wants her husband to joke around and dance in the movies has told him off for not opting stereotypical characters.

The Udta Punjab actor then had no choice but to take to his Instagram Story and jokingly ask fans and director for some suggestions.

Shahid and Mira have been married for more than five years. The couple is parents to two beautiful children: Misha ,4, and Zain, 2.