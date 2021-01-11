Feroze Khan finally meets his Turkish actor friend, Celal AL Web Desk | January 11, 2021 ' would request my fans to show great amount of love,' wrote Feroze

After constant contact on Feroze Khan's Instagram comments section, Ertugrul actor,Celal AL, finally meets his friend from Pakistan.

Taking to his social media on Sunday, Feroze Khan extended a warm welcome for his fellow Turkish actor.

"Great to have celalall here in Pakistan. I would request my fans to show great amount of love in return for the love the Turkish have for Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters."

"Thank you Jalal celalall for the priceless gifts you’ve brought me and love that I can’t thank enough for. Stay strong in one faith," wrote Feroze.





The two later went on for breakfast as Feroze posted, "ONE IN FAITH," with the photo.







