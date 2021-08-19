Yami Gautam expresses delight over fan’s sweet gesture Zainab Nasir | August 19, 2021 Share

Actress Yami Gautam was overwhelmed after she met a fan’s adorable niece who was named after the actress and shared the news on her IG handle.



The actress captured a happy picture with baby Yami and could not stop gushing over her.

Taking to Instagram, Yami wrote, “Holding the most adorable six-months old Yami in my arms. So overwhelmed by this gesture of naming your niece after my name surekaatul22.. Absolutely loved meeting baby Yami and your family. Blessed to have admirers and well wishers like you. Lots of love and respect (sic)."

The Bhoot Police actress felt overwhelmed by the sweet gesture of naming the baby after her.



