Ushna Shah serves some major fitness goals in latest pictures Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Ushna Shah stuns in latest gym pictures

Ushna Shah sets some major gymming and fitness goals in latest pictures

Pakistani actress and model Ushna Shah has stunned the audience and critics with her outstanding acting in drama serials over the time.

The actress who made her solo debut in the industry with GEO Tv’s drama Bashar Momin, has later, successfully taken over the entertainment world.

The Balaa actress, 30, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared amazing workout pictures that can surely be major fitness goals for her fans and followers.





The actress delivered one of her best performance in drama serial Alif Allah Aur Insaan which also bagged her accolades. She was last seen in GEO TV’s blockbuster drama serial Bandhay Aikk Dor Say.





Like any other celebrity in Pakistan, Ushna’s gym pictures has also welcomed trolls on the internet recently, who criticized the actress for her weight gain.

She clapped back at the trolls as she said, "Thanks, babe but that fitness level was by choice and so is this. I get an athletic fit when I need to. And the world has seen it," the star stated. "I am strong, I lift and am still muscular as you can see, when I want to shred and drop some weight, I will drop some calories and up my cardio but that will probably be for a role."

"I am no longer 21, I am a grown woman who enjoys food and has a naturally curvy body type. I am most comfortable in this weight because this is who I am and am very much in control of how I want to look. Society and sample sizes don't define my standard of beauty, I set my own, and I like being fit and thick!" she concluded.