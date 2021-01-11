Navin Waqar lands in hot water over her statement about staying single Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Fans criticizes Navin Waqar over her statement of being single than marrying a wrong person

Fans criticizes Navin Waqar over her statement of being single than marrying a wrong person

Pakistani drama actress and model Navin Waqar has sparked a debate on social media after her recent interview with an Instagram host.

In conversation with Instagram channel Showbiz Mania, Waqar, 36, has opened up about her divorce with ex-husband and TV host Azfar Ali. She had said that it is better to stay single than to marry a wrong person.

The Humsafar famed actress got married to Azfar Ali, who divorced his first wife Salma Azfar. The news had taken the social media and fans on storm back in 2015. Later on, due to unfortunate circumstances, Waqar took a divorce from Azfar in 2015.

Now, after the Bewafa actress has given statement on marrying the wrong person, the internet has turned up to bash her for her marriage and divorce.

Netizens criticized her and said that she has realized it very late after destroying her ex-husband’s home.





The Mol actress talked about being single and said, “There is nothing wrong with being single, first of all. It is one of the most important phases in a woman’s life where she is independent, where she is getting to live her dreams, achieve her goals, live life to the fullest. I think there is nothing wrong with that."