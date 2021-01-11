Nadia khan shares beautiful pictures from her Valima ceremony Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Nadia khan shares beautiful pictures from her Valima ceremony with her fans

Popular morning show host and renowned actor and producer Nadia Khan has recently tied the knot for the second time.

The news of her wedding took the internet by storm as her fans were excited to see her intimate wedding pictures.

Recently, the host of famous morning show, delighted her fans with her reception ceremony pictures. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Khan, 41, shared picture with a link to her YouTube channel where she has now uploaded a complete wedding album.





She posted her beautiful moments with husband Faisal Mumtaz. The newlywed couple looked extremely adorable in the latest pictures from her Valima event.

Khan opted for an elegant pink dress and kept her makeup simple and minimal. She completed her look with open hair and elegant jewelry. The event took place in their home, only close family members were part of the event.

Khan looked stunning in her Nikkah pictures as she sported a traditional mint green eastern bridal outfit complimented by evening makeup and heavy jewelry.