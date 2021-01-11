Tiger Shroff stuns in latest Casanova teaser, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani lauds his dance moves Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Tiger Shroff stuns in latest 'Casanova' teaser, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani lauds his dance moves

Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff has stunned his fans with the latest teaser of his second song titled Casanova. He dropped the sneak peak of his song on Instagram and Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and sizzling Disha Patni cheered up for his latest look.

Taking to the Instagram, the Heropanti famed actor, who made his singing debut with his first single Unbelievable has been once again showing off his amazing dancing skills in the teaser of his new music video.





Watching the teaser as Tiger flaunted his amazing moves, the Gully Boy star commented, "Dis cat got no chill go on my brutha , make it rainnnn."

Tiger's girlfriend Patani also commented, "Killed itt."

The Malang actress, who is also rumored to be Tiger’s beau, shared Casanova's teaser as her Instagram story and wrote, "How multi-talented can you be," with heart eye emojis.

Releasing the first glimpse, Tiger posted, "I was a casanovaaa b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single hope you all like it full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th."

Tiger looked extremely stunning in his latest avatar as he sported a white and black open blazer and same colored hats and pants.

The latest track has been directed by Punit Malhotra, produced by Qyuki and Tiger.