Late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti is missing her brother amid Raksha Bandhan.

The actor's US based sister took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a rare photo of herself and Sushant back when they were kids.

"Love you Bhai, we will always be together," she wrote in her social media post while the brother-sister duo was spotted all smiles, arm-in-arm for the camera.



Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide due to porfessional and personal pressures in June 2020.