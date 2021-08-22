Late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti is missing her brother amid Raksha Bandhan.
The actor's US based sister took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a rare photo of herself and Sushant back when they were kids.
"Love you Bhai, we will always be together," she wrote in her social media post while the brother-sister duo was spotted all smiles, arm-in-arm for the camera.
Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide due to porfessional and personal pressures in June 2020.