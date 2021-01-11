Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her Monday in cozy PJs, shares cute selfie with fans Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her Monday mood in cozy PJs, shares cute selfie with fans

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an adorable selfie, in which, the soon-to-be-mom can be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow in comfy pyjamas on Monday.

The Ki & Ka star can be seen enjoying her Monday mood, snuggled in comforting striped night suit.





She shared the fresh-looking selfie with her fans. She looked stunning in monochrome picture with her no-makeup look.

Kareena, 41, captioned the pictures, "Pjs on a Monday. what a life."

The Heroine actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and is due in March.





Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actress also shared a picture of herself sitting on a couch and captioned it, "I’m waiting..." she elegantly flaunted her pregnancy glow in her latest pictures and left the internet in awe.