Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her Monday in cozy PJs, shares cute selfie with fans

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an adorable selfie, in which, the soon-to-be-mom can be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow in comfy pyjamas on Monday.
The Ki & Ka star can be seen enjoying her Monday mood, snuggled in comforting striped night suit.
She shared the fresh-looking selfie with her fans. She looked stunning in monochrome picture with her no-makeup look.
Kareena, 41, captioned the pictures, "Pjs on a Monday. what a life."
The Heroine actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and is due in March.
Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actress also shared a picture of herself sitting on a couch and captioned it, "I’m waiting..." she elegantly flaunted her pregnancy glow in her latest pictures and left the internet in awe.
