Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli have been blessed with baby girl in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday afternoon. The cricketer shared the news with his fans and followers on the Instagram platform.





The post received immediate response as fans showered love and wishes for newly parents.

Kohli, who had been on his official cricket tour since IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, had taken paternity leave after the first Test against Australia to be home with his wife, expected for the birth of his first child.

The beloved couple tied the knot in 2017, had announced the good news in August last year.