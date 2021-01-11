Kajol opens up about her parents split in recent interview Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Kajol opens up about her parents’ split in recent interview, says her mom is an amazing woman

Bollywood superstar Kajol has recently opened up about her relationship with her mother Tanuja and revealed how she dealt with the news of her parents’ spilt.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the Dilwale actress discussed her upcoming Netflix film Tribhanga, which also narrates the story of mothers and daughters loving and their little twisted relationships.

Kajol, 46, has revealed how her mother, actress Tanuja patiently discussed everything with her, including the toughest decision of her separation with her husband, late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

"I never had a rebellion as such with my mother. I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it. Whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman. Whatever the bigger points in my life, she sat down, discussed with me, explained it to me, she waited for me to understand, figure things out and accept them before she got up from her chair and said ‘discussion over’," Kajol said, while praising her mother.

The Fanaa famed actress has been in awe of her mother's parenting style, as she wished to be like her with her own kids. "My mom is amazing. I tell her this also. I am grateful for her upbringing of me. I feel like I am a better person and adult today because of the things she taught me when I was a child. She always spoke to me like she wanted me to be a better adult. If I have done even a quarter of that with my daughter and my son, I think I would have brought up two wonderful kids," she said.

Kajol have two children with husband Ajay Devgan, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Her upcoming Netflix debut film will hit the screens on January 15.