Amanat Ali, Adnan Siddiqui team up for upcoming music video Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Amanat Ali’s upcoming song ‘Muhabbat Buri Hai’ would feature actor Adnan Siddiqui

Amanat Ali, Adnan Siddiqui team up for upcoming music video

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to announce that he would be featuring in Singer Amanat Ali’s upcoming music video titled as Muhabbat Buri Hai.

The 51-year-old star shared a photo which included him, Zara Peerzada and Amanat. Alongside the photo, he wrote a caption that read as “Recently shot for this new musical video. Powerhouse of talent, Amanat Ali, croons in his refreshing voice with me sharing screen with the beautiful Zara Peerzada”.





“There’s a very interesting story in the backdrop of this video. Keep an eye out for that post,” Adnan added. Moreover, he has always liked music because the actor has been seen with multiple instruments of music on several events including piano, flute and a guitar.

Fans can’t wait for the music video to be released soon so that they can see Meray Paas Tum Ho star in it.