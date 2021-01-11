Nadia Jamil prepares for a comeback to screen after cancer battle Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Nadia Jamil would make acting comeback after recovering from cancer

Nadia Jamil prepares for a comeback to screen after cancer battle

On Sunday, Nadia Jamil took to twitter and announced that she is all ready to make onscreen comeback as her hair is finally growing back. Last year, in April she revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and since then she kept updating everyone about her recovery.

Later in August the 40-year-old disclosed that she is not in the danger zone anymore. She shared photos of her hair on twitter and wrote: “Getting my hair back. I guess I'll be needing it 2 get back in2 acting on desi TV again. So Shukar Alhamdolillah (Thank God)”.

“But I will never 4get facing & overcoming the fear of being bald, of feeling beautiful w no hair. Bald Cancer Nado taught me how 2b my own best friend. Alhamdolillah,” she concluded.