Shoaib Malik miraculously unharmed in horrifying accident Web Desk | January 11, 2021 Cricketer Shoaib Malik luckily escaped uninjured in awful car crash

On Sunday, Shoaib Malik ‘miraculously’ escaped unhurt the terrible car crash in Lahore. Geo Super reported that he attended 2021 Pakistan Super League Player Draft and was leaving National High Performance Centre of Pakistan Cricket Board when he met with car accident.

As per the news channel, he was driving his sports car at high speed which got out of his control and ended up hitting a truck and skidding on road.

However, Malik’s vehicle sustained some damaged but luckily he was unharmed. The photos of his car went viral on social media, so he took to twitter to tell his fans that he is doing fine.

“I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care…” the cricketer tweeted.



