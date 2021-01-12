Nadia Jamil to return on TV screens post cancer recovery Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Nadia Jamil to make a comeback on TV screens after cancer recovery

Pakistani veteran actress Nadia Jamil has hinted on making her comeback on the TV screens post cancer recovery. The actress had taken a break from TV as she had been battling cancer.

Jamil, who was last seen in human trafficking based drama, Damsa has been now gearing up to appear on television screens once again.

Taking to social media, the Behadd famed star has shared a heartfelt note, announcing her comeback, adding that now she has her hair back. “Getting my hair back. I guess I’ll be needing it to get back into acting on desi TV again,” Jamil wrote thanking God for his infinite blessings.





She continued, “But I will never forget facing & overcoming the fear of being bald, of feeling beautiful with no hair. Bald Nado taught me how to be my own best friend. She fought cancer, suicidal depression, debilitating arthritis, diabetes, during Covid lockdowns and she fought knowing she had to fight alone.”

She called her cancer battle was a blessing in disguise. “What a blessing I have been to myself.” The actress wished loved and prayers for her fans, “May you be a blessing to yourself as well. Here's rejoicing you and me, our resilience and every breathe that brings with it the miracle of being alive.. Love love love you! Always Your Nado”

Jamil, 40, has been on life’s tough journey and she has only come back stronger. Even, while fighting cancer, she was an inspiration for many in times of crisis.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April last year and since then, has gone through a health crisis. She underwent surgery and sessions of chemotherapy, however, she kept sharing joy and positivity with her fans and followers on social media.

Fans have been super excited to see their favorite actress back on TV. They wished her love and prayers on her social media posts.