Ayeza Khans co-stars gives hilarious reactions on hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Ayeza Khan’s co-stars gives hilarious reactions on drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' OST

Ayeza Khan’s co-stars gives hilarious reactions on hit drama 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Pakistani drama actress and model Ayeza Khan has delivered outstanding acting performances in various drama serials throughout her career. The actress’s elegant looks and charming personality adds as the perfect elements to her character in every project.

Her acting and dialogue delivery in blockbuster hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho has taken her on the new grounds of success in the industry. But, her new co-stars have some hilarious reactions to the hit drama serial’s OST.

Khan, who was last seen in GEO TV Entertainment’s superhit drama serial Mehar Posh has now been working on her upcoming project. Without revealing any details of the next project, her co-stars including actors Osman Khalid Butt, Danish Nawaz and Aadi Khan shared a hilarious reaction video on Meray Paas Tum Ho title song.

The video that was shot on the sets of upcoming drama project Chupke Chupke, Butt aka OKB can be seen teasing Khan for her acting and intense expressions in the drama serial. Nawaz too can be seen making funny reactions on the OST.

While Khan can be seen smiling as she has been enjoying this light hearted fun with her fellow actors. Watch the video here:







