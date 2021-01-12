Woman goes viral for failing to recognize cricketer Shahid Afridi: Watch Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Old woman fails to recognize cricketer Shahid Afridi on airport, watch video

Pakistan national cricket team’s former captain Shahid Afridi is not only a renowned name in the country but holds an international recognition for his marvelous cricketing career and philanthropic activities as well.

Cricket fans knows him with the title 'Boom Boom Afridi' for his outstanding scoring in the national and international cricket tournaments.

However, in a recent video that went viral on the internet has shocked Afridi’s fans when an old woman failed to recognize him at the airport.

Without even knowing, she casually called Afridi and said, “(Ay bhai idhar aao) Come over here. My daughters are saying that you are Shahid Afridi. Please take a picture with them.”

The surprising yet hilarious video took the internet by storm as people were shocked with the woman’s response. Meanwhile, the star player listened to that woman patiently, expressing his humble manners and also took a picture with his fans.

His fans all over the world loved the moment as Afridi handled it with perfection and took pictures with them. Take a look at the video:



